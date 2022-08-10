KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,600 UP 200
KT&G 81,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 20,200 UP 450
Doosanfc 35,150 DN 150
LG Display 15,800 DN 100
DSME 21,750 UP 1,200
HDSINFRA 5,760 DN 80
DWEC 5,420 UP 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,900 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 423,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 41,650 UP 1,700
LG H&H 736,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 648,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 71,600 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 92,800 DN 1,900
Celltrion 211,500 0
TKG Huchems 19,800 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 181,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,200 DN 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,800 DN 2,200
COSMAX 66,500 DN 600
KIH 60,500 DN 1,300
NCsoft 393,500 DN 18,500
KIWOOM 85,800 DN 2,500
NAVER 262,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 80,300 DN 2,900
GS 41,600 UP 250
LIG Nex1 92,800 DN 600
Fila Holdings 29,700 DN 1,450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,300 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 0
FOOSUNG 15,700 UP 50
SK Innovation 191,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 27,450 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 100
Hansae 16,950 DN 1,000
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
