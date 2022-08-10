KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 40,850 DN 1,550
CSWIND 62,700 UP 1,400
GKL 14,850 DN 50
KOLON IND 53,000 DN 700
HanmiPharm 321,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 39,050 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 6,760 DN 70
emart 108,000 UP 500
KOLMAR KOREA 37,250 DN 450
PIAM 38,500 DN 250
HANJINKAL 60,700 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 90,500 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 39,050 DN 2,950
MANDO 55,300 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 892,000 DN 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,300 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,900 DN 700
Netmarble 70,500 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 253,000 DN 10,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,400 UP 1,200
ORION 106,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,300 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0
BGF Retail 174,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 106,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 12,950 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 323,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 392,000 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 15,300 UP 50
SKBS 121,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 200
KakaoBank 31,550 DN 1,650
HYBE 177,000 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 90,000 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 458,000 UP 500
DL E&C 43,450 UP 800
kakaopay 70,600 DN 3,700
K Car 22,650 0
SKSQUARE 42,300 UP 100
(END)
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
(6th LD) 9 dead, 6 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
(LEAD) Yoon visits semi-basement apartment where flood killed 3
