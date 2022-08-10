HMM's Q2 net spikes on higher freight rates
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co., South Korea's leading container shipper, said Wednesday its second-quarter earnings shot up from a year earlier thanks to rising freight rates.
Consolidated net profit came to 2.93 trillion won (US$2.24 billion) in the April-June period, up 1,290 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales climbed 73 percent on-year to 5.03 trillion won, with operating profit surging 111 percent to 2.94 trillion won.
HMM attributed the stellar second-quarter performance to a jump in shipping rates on all routes, including those to the Americas and Europe.
