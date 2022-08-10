Samsung eyes to make new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 smartphones next big thing

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 series will be open from Aug.16-22 in South Korea, with prices of entry models set at 1.35 million won (US$1,030), 1.99 million won and 299,000 won, respectively. They will be officially launched on Aug. 26 in South Korea, the United States and Europe, Samsung said.