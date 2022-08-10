Court reduces husband's jail term for murdering wife from 24 to 15 yrs
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- An appeals court on Wednesday handed down a reduced jail sentence of 15 years to a man in his 60s for murdering his wife and attempting to kill himself afterward.
The husband, whose identity has been withheld, was previously sentenced to 24 years behind bars for murdering his wife in September after an argument over financial trouble.
The man then attempted suicide but failed and turned himself in, court documents showed.
The Seoul High Court upheld most of the lower court's conviction of the husband but reduced the sentence, saying that it was an "impulsive crime" with regular motives, such as a grudge and family trouble.
The court also took into consideration that the husband turned himself in to the police right after the crime, and showed remorse.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
(6th LD) 9 dead, 6 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits semi-basement apartment where flood killed 3
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas