S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 10, 2022
All News 16:34 August 10, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.902 2.899 +0.3
2-year TB 3.151 3.137 +1.4
3-year TB 3.154 3.134 +2.0
10-year TB 3.207 3.166 +4.1
2-year MSB 3.141 3.118 +2.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.133 4.119 +1.4
91-day CD 2.760 2.750 +1.0
(END)
