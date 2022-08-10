Annual festival on S. Korea's world heritage sites to open next month

The administration has chosen cities or regions to participate in the festival among those applied every year. The inaugural festival was held at the nine "seowon," or neo-Confucian academies of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) designated in 2019, three North Gyeongsang provincial cities of Gyeongju, Andong, and Yeongju and Jeju, while the 2021 event was held in four regions -- Baekje Historic Areas in Gongju, Buyeo and Iksan cities in South Chungcheong, which preserve the remains of the ancient Korean kingdom of Baekje, Andong, Suwon and Jeju. About 194,000 people visited the festival last year, according to the organizers.