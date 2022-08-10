Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Man arrested for using 103.9 tln won fake check

All News 17:02 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- A man has been arrested on charges of using a 103.9 trillion-won (US$79.26 billion) counterfeit check to pay his debts, police said Wednesday.

The Hyehwa Police Station in Seoul said the man in his 60s offered the fake check to his creditor on July 1. It was found to have been forged between April and June of this year.

He was questioned early last month and then disappeared. The police began to track down the suspect with court warrants last Wednesday and apprehended him the following day.

The police said they will transfer him to the prosecution this week.

This undated file photo from Yonhap News TV shows a counterfeit check. (Yonhap)


