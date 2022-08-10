Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall
SEOUL -- Recovery and cleanup work got under way in Seoul and elsewhere in the central and eastern regions Wednesday after this week's record rainfall that left at least 16 people dead or missing and more than 2,500 homes and buildings flooded.
A total of 525 millimeters of rain fell in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday morning, while Yangpyeong, 45 kilometers east of Seoul, recorded an accumulated 526.2 mm of rain during the period, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon apologizes to nation after heavy rains trigger massive flooding
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol apologized to the nation Wednesday after heavy rains triggered massive flooding in southern Seoul this week and sparked criticism the capital city lacks adequate flood control measures.
Yoon offered the apology during a government meeting on the response to the flooding in Seoul and surrounding areas, which left nine people dead and seven missing.
-----------------
Gov't, ruling party to review designating flooded areas as special disaster zone
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government agreed Wednesday to consider designating areas that were hit by heavy rains as a special disaster zone.
The PPP and the government held a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly and discussed measures to respond to the record rainfall that pounded the capital and central regions and left at least 16 people dead or missing.
-----------------
Yoon appoints new police chief without parliamentary consent
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed the new chief of the National Police Agency on Wednesday despite objections from the main opposition party.
Yoon Hee-keun, the new commissioner general, underwent a parliamentary confirmation hearing earlier this week but failed to win the approval of the main opposition Democratic Party.
-----------------
(LEAD) Regulator mulls easing curbs on large biz groups
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday it plans to relax rules on large business groups under its tight supervision in line with the government's drive to ease corporate regulations.
Under a revised enforcement ordinance to the Fair Trade Act, the government plans to reduce the scope of "relatives" whose information chiefs of conglomerates are required to report to the watchdog, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
-----------------
Samsung Electronics, labor union sign first-ever wage deal
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s management and its union signed an annual wage deal Wednesday, the first of its kind since the company's foundation more than five decades ago.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker and its union reached an agreement on a 9 percent pay raise for 2022 and other benefits, including bigger incentives for working on the Chuseok and Lunar New Year holidays.
-----------------
(LEAD) Defense chief stresses priority on building key deterrence system
SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup instructed his ministry and affiliated agencies Wednesday to prioritize investing in building a key deterrence system, his office said, as Seoul seeks to bolster defense amid evolving North Korean security threats.
Lee gave the instruction during a session of the ministry's task force charged with developing the Defense Reform 4.0 initiative aimed at nurturing a sturdier military based on cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence and robots.
-----------------
Suspended PPP chair files for injunction against leadership switch
SEOUL -- The suspended chairman of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Lee Jun-seok, said Wednesday he filed for an injunction against the party's transition to an emergency leadership system that is supposed to automatically remove him from office.
The move came a day after the PPP held a series of meetings to amend the party charter to launch an emergency leadership committee and named five-time Rep. Joo Ho-young as the committee's chief.
