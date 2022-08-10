Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao Games to raise 196.6 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:16 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games Corp. on Wednesday announced that it will sell shares to raise 196.6 billion won (US$150.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.47 million common shares at a price of 56,600 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
