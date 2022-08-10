Kakao Games to raise 196.6 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:16 August 10, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games Corp. on Wednesday announced that it will sell shares to raise 196.6 billion won (US$150.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.47 million common shares at a price of 56,600 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
(6th LD) 9 dead, 6 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits semi-basement apartment where flood killed 3
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas