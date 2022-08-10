Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Works by disabled artists to go on display at Cheong Wa Dae

All News 17:29 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry will hold a special exhibition of art pieces by disabled artists at the former residential compound of Cheong Wa Dae as the first program to be held under a plan to use the facility as an art center.

The exhibit will open on Aug. 31 for a three-week run on the second floor of the Chunchugwan building, formerly used as a press center, inside the compound in central Seoul, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a press release Wednesday.

On display will be some 50 works by the same number of disabled artists, including Jung Eun-hye, a caricature artist who impressed the public with her performance as a character with Down syndrome in the popular tvN drama "Our Blues."

It marks the first exhibition to be held at Cheong Wa Dae after the ministry announced a plan last month to transform the site into a multipurpose cultural complex.

Cheong Wa Dae, which had been the presidential office and residence for the past 74 years, was opened to the public after President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated the top office to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in central Seoul in May.

Participants in a upcoming special exhibition of works by disabled artists at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul speak during a meeting with culture ministry officials on Aug. 9, 2022, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Cheong Wa Dae #disabled artists #exhibition
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!