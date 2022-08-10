Yoon to meet with Bill Gates next week
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to meet with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates next week, the presidential office said Wednesday.
Gates will visit South Korea from next Monday for three days, and the planned meeting between Yoon and Gates will take place Tuesday afternoon, Yoon's office said.
Gates will visit the National Assembly to meet with Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and address the parliamentary budget committee about global health cooperation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gates, who co-chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is expected to touch on the importance of international cooperation and how South Korea can play a role in this process.
In June, Yoon spoke by phone with Gates and discussed their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
