N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory over his country's emergency campaign against COVID-19, state media reported Thursday.
Kim made the announcement during a national meeting on anti-epidemic measures he presided over the previous day, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
He "solemnly declared the victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign for exterminating the novel coronavirus that had made inroads into our territory and protecting the lives and health of the people," it said.
Pyongyang announced its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and implemented nationwide lockdowns. The North's daily fever tally hit zero on July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
