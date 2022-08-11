Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Heavy rainfall reveals 'crisis inequality' as the vulnerable bears cost of damage, recovery (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Downtown manhole engulfs people; there are 620,000 'land mines' in the city (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. firms' earnings down as chip market faces slump (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Disaster shelters' fail to keep up with climate change (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Flood management fails to respond to climate change; disasters to be repeated (Segye Times)
-- We need this tunnel to withhold the heaviest rainfall in 100 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party; hard-liners without checks and balances (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul to ban semi-basement homes (Hankyoreh)
-- 330,000 semi-basement households cannot sleep during rain (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Outdated rules on the scope of relatives of business owners to be adjusted (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Consumer prices under alert as rain devastates farms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul's floods hit underground class hardest (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surge past 150,000 to 4-month high (Korea Herald)
-- Korea urged to brace for disasters caused by climate change (Korea Times)
