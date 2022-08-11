(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 11)

Steps should also be taken to prevent the possible recurrence of a massive landslide on Mount Umyeon in 2011 due to a torrential downpour that was concentrated in a particular area. Such dangers have been escalating across the country, affected by reckless land development. For instance, the previous Moon Jae-in administration deserves criticism for razing vast swathes of mountainsides in a rush to expand the installations of solar panels, thus exposing many areas to the danger of landslides.