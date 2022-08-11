(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 11)
Revamp disaster prevention system
Climate change-prone heavy rainfalls cause huge damages
This week's heavy rainfalls have raised calls for the country to revamp its natural disaster prevention and relief system in order to better cope with extreme weather events amid accelerating climate change. Record rainfall battered Seoul and its surrounding areas Monday and Tuesday, inflicting major damage across the region. Sixteen people were dead or missing while 570 people from 398 households remained displaced as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Dongjak-gu in southern Seoul saw a daily rainfall of 382 millimeters Monday alone, the highest level seen since Aug. 2, 1920. As Seoul's monthly precipitation reaches 348.3 millimeters on average, an entire month's of rain fell in a day.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government cannot avoid criticism for having failed to take due steps to cope with the flooding despite forecasts. The current downpour teared through Seoul's prosperous Gangnam region, in particular. It was a result of Seoul's poor preparation for the possible heavy rains, apparently arising from climate change.
Weather experts say such extreme weather events can take place any time due to the worsening climate crisis and the damage will likely increase further. This shows the need for the government to redesign the anti-disaster system in light of such abnormal weather conditions. They foresee climate change will bring about more unpredictable weather patterns in the future.
Steps should also be taken to prevent the possible recurrence of a massive landslide on Mount Umyeon in 2011 due to a torrential downpour that was concentrated in a particular area. Such dangers have been escalating across the country, affected by reckless land development. For instance, the previous Moon Jae-in administration deserves criticism for razing vast swathes of mountainsides in a rush to expand the installations of solar panels, thus exposing many areas to the danger of landslides.
Even President Yoon Suk-yeol was briefed and gave instructions by phone from his home in Seocho-gu as rainfall inundated nearby roads. The low-lying geographical feature of Gangnam and Seocho might have made it more difficult for authorities to take proper steps in time.
Yet, this does not necessarily mean the municipal authorities are not responsible for the disaster. They should have taken preemptive measures following similar mishaps in 2010 and 2011. City Hall announced a set of measures aimed at improving the drainage system around Gangnam Station in 2015, but to no avail.
The KMA should double down on efforts to set up a better weather forecasting system fit for the country soon. The Yoon administration should map out comprehensive steps to cope with deteriorating climate change. It should make combined efforts with provincial and municipal authorities to put an advanced water management system in place.
There should be joint efforts by diverse ministries pertinent to land, infrastructure, environment and safety as well as local provinces. And it is also necessary to establish a better disaster prevention and relief system, especially for the poor and less privileged people.
(END)
