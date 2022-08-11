(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 11)

The government had no other choice but to turn to the Labor Act even if some union members go to the extreme, as labor activities are guaranteed by our Constitution. Moreover, our labor act is absolutely advantageous to unions compared to its counterparts in foreign countries. That's why the government nearly couldn't do anything even after a subcontractor union of the hard-line metal union under the KCTU occupied worksites of the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Maritime Engineering (DSME) to demand higher wages at the cost of stopping the operation of the plant. The government couldn't get involved even when the trucker union under the KCTU blocked Hitejinro from shipping beers from factories to other parts of the country.