Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Rain 60

Incheon 27/24 Rain 70

Suwon 27/23 Rain 70

Cheongju 28/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 27/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/26 Rain 90

Gwangju 28/26 Rain 100

Jeju 35/28 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/26 Rain 80

Busan 31/26 Sunny 60

