Exports up 23.2 pct during first 10 days of Aug.; trade deficit widens
All News 09:07 August 11, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 23.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August on robust demand for petroleum products and autos, but the country saw its trade deficit widen on soaring fuel costs, data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.7 billion in the Aug. 1-10 period, compared with $12.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports grew 34.1 percent on-year to $23.4 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $7.68 billion.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
KBO pushing for holding season openers in U.S. in 2024: commissioner
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean F-4E fighter crashes into Yellow Sea, no causalities: Air Force
-
(4th LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(LEAD) S. Korean F-4E fighter crashes during operation over Yellow Sea: Air Force
-
(LEAD) Another person who disappeared into manhole amid downpours found dead