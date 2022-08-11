17 apprehended on suspected operation of massive gambling site for foreigners
JEONJU, South Korea, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Police have apprehended 17 people and formally arrested 11 of them on charges of running a gambling site worth 120 billion won (US$92.1 million) for foreign gamblers, officials said Thursday.
From January 2018 until lately, the suspects allegedly raised the gambling money at offices set up in South Chungcheong Province and elsewhere and ran the gambling site where only foreign nationals were allowed to sign up.
Some 7,300 people were allegedly employed to pay out gambling dividends or provide money exchange services at five offices. The suspects relocated those offices every two or three months to stay under the police radar, officials said.
Among the gamblers had been undocumented immigrants, according to the officials.
The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency in Jeonju, 200 kilometers south of Seoul, is investigating the 17 suspects, with 11 under police custody, including a Thai national in his 30s.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
-
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall