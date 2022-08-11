Presidential office says THAAD is self-defensive tool
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Thursday that the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system deployed in South Korea is a "self-defensive defense tool" after China called for restricting its use.
The issue of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system was a key topic of discussion during this week's meeting between the foreign ministers of South Korea and China in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.
On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry claimed South Korea had agreed to limit the operation of the THAAD battery in Seongju, in addition to sticking to the "Three No's" principle of no additional THAAD deployments in South Korea, no participation in a U.S.-led missile defense network, and no involvement in a trilateral military alliance with the United States and Japan.
Seoul has denied the claim.
"What I can say again is that THAAD is a self-defensive defense tool aimed at protecting our people's lives and safety from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," a presidential official told reporters. "Also, it is a matter related to security sovereignty."
