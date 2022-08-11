Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart shifts to loss in Q2

All News 13:24 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss of 63.1 billion won (US$48.5 million), swinging from a profit of 483 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 12.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 7.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.9 percent to 7.14 trillion won.

The operating loss was 18.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!