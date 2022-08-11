Hyundai Steel, 10 other steelmakers fined for price fixing
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has decided to impose a combined fine of 256.5 billion won (US$197.5 million) on the country's No. 2 steelmaker, Hyundai Steel Co., and 10 other firms for fixing bidding prices.
Hyundai Steel, Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. and nine others colluded to fix their quotations between 2012 and 2018 to bid on rebar contracts put forward by the state procurement agency, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The price collusion helped them post a combined revenue of 5.5 trillion won during the cited period.
Hyundai Steel will be hit with the largest fine of 86.6 billion won, followed by Dongkuk Steel Mill with 46.2 billion won.
The FTC has also decided to ask the prosecution to investigate seven steelmakers and nine of their former and existing officials over the collusion.
The regulator said it will closely monitor possible price-fixing practices in the raw materials and intermediary goods market, and take stern actions against anti-competition activities.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall