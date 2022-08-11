Aespa's 'Girls' becomes top-selling girl group album
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group aespa's latest EP "Girls" sold more than 1.64 million copies last month, setting a record as the most-sold album by any K-pop girl group, the band's agency said Thursday.
Released on July 8, "Girls" topped the monthly album sales chart of South Korea's benchmark Circle Chart for July by selling 1,645,255 copies.
It marks the largest monthly and accumulated album sales that have been achieved by any K-pop girl group, according to SM Entertainment.
The album was also received well in overseas markets, including the United States where it reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall