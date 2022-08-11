200 postal workers evacuate upon bomb hoax against post office in Goyang
GOYANG, South Korea, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- About 200 postal workers were evacuated Thursday after a man made what later turned out to be a bomb hoax against a post office in the city of Goyang, north of Seoul, officials said.
The man told a police officer who was patrolling a neighborhood in the city at around 9 a.m. that a friend had sent him an explosive via mail and it was currently in the Goyang Ilsan Post Office.
Upon the report, police commandos and soldiers were sent to the post office to evacuate some 200 postal workers and search the office and post delivery trucks only to find them clean of any explosives.
Police arrested the man on charges of obstructing the execution of public duties by filing a hoax report.
