Hyundai Department Store Q2 net profit up 11.2 pct to 53.7 bln won
All News 15:38 August 11, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.7 billion won (US$41.2 million), up 11.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 71.2 billion won, up 23.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.3 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall