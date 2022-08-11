Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Department Store Q2 net profit up 11.2 pct to 53.7 bln won

All News 15:38 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 53.7 billion won (US$41.2 million), up 11.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 71.2 billion won, up 23.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.3 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
