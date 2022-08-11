KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 23,650 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,380 UP 40
ORION Holdings 15,100 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,850 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 33,350 DN 200
Daewoong 27,050 DN 50
TaekwangInd 888,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 93,300 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 593,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,400 UP 300
DL 68,000 UP 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,250 UP 250
KIA CORP. 80,800 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 0
Meritz Insurance 37,450 UP 1,100
Yuhan 59,000 UP 100
SLCORP 31,100 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,700 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 36,300 UP 500
DOOSAN 81,700 UP 2,300
HITEJINRO 31,700 UP 450
LOTTE 39,150 UP 50
GCH Corp 20,650 UP 200
LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 193,000 UP 500
AmoreG 35,800 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,930 UP 120
POSCO Holdings 257,000 UP 8,500
DB INSURANCE 63,000 UP 100
SamsungElec 59,900 UP 800
NHIS 10,150 UP 190
DongwonInd 232,000 UP 2,000
KCC 307,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 79,100 DN 1,600
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,100 UP 450
Kogas 38,800 UP 750
Hanwha 31,150 UP 450
DB HiTek 42,700 UP 900
