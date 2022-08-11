KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 80,700 UP 800
LX INT 34,000 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 14,050 UP 150
SSANGYONGCNE 6,950 UP 100
KAL 25,950 UP 400
LG Corp. 83,400 UP 2,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,500 UP 7,500
Boryung 11,200 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,800 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,600 UP 600
Shinsegae 225,500 UP 5,500
Nongshim 298,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 55,200 UP 1,200
Hyosung 76,100 UP 1,400
Doosanfc 40,350 UP 5,200
Doosan Enerbility 20,300 UP 100
GS E&C 31,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 619,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 131,000 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,740 UP 120
SKC 133,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 25,950 UP 400
Ottogi 469,000 UP 2,500
GC Corp 171,500 UP 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,950 UP 155
HtlShilla 73,100 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 41,500 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 4,000
LS 62,300 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES140500 UP1000
Hanssem 55,100 UP 1,800
F&F 152,500 UP 1,000
KSOE 94,000 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 UP 1,500
MS IND 22,150 UP 300
OCI 129,000 UP 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,700 DN 300
KorZinc 586,000 UP 23,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,700 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 UP 40
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall