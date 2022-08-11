KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 109,000 UP 500
HMM 25,300 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 41,300 DN 400
S-Oil 87,100 UP 300
LG Innotek 340,500 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,500 UP 7,000
Mobis 225,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 70,000 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 UP 3,000
Handsome 29,450 UP 350
Hanchem 215,000 UP 4,500
DWS 57,900 UP 1,500
KEPCO 21,800 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,500 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,750 UP 250
SKTelecom 52,600 UP 400
HyundaiElev 29,700 0
SAMSUNG SDS 134,000 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,805 UP 115
ZINUS 47,800 UP 650
S-1 63,400 UP 1,200
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 150
SK 228,500 UP 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,600 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,100 UP 300
IBK 9,700 UP 210
Asiana Airlines 15,200 UP 300
DONGSUH 25,500 UP 150
SamsungEng 21,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 600
COWAY 64,800 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 350
KT 38,150 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30300 UP600
LOTTE TOUR 11,950 UP 400
LG Uplus 12,450 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 1,500
