HyundaiMipoDock 109,000 UP 500

HMM 25,300 UP 350

IS DONGSEO 41,300 DN 400

S-Oil 87,100 UP 300

LG Innotek 340,500 UP 7,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,500 UP 7,000

Mobis 225,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 70,000 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 134,500 UP 3,000

Handsome 29,450 UP 350

Hanchem 215,000 UP 4,500

DWS 57,900 UP 1,500

KEPCO 21,800 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,500 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 12,750 UP 250

SKTelecom 52,600 UP 400

HyundaiElev 29,700 0

SAMSUNG SDS 134,000 UP 4,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 3,805 UP 115

ZINUS 47,800 UP 650

S-1 63,400 UP 1,200

Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 150

SK 228,500 UP 5,500

ShinpoongPharm 28,600 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 75,100 UP 300

IBK 9,700 UP 210

Asiana Airlines 15,200 UP 300

DONGSUH 25,500 UP 150

SamsungEng 21,400 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 500

PanOcean 5,900 UP 300

SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 600

COWAY 64,800 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 350

KT 38,150 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30300 UP600

LOTTE TOUR 11,950 UP 400

LG Uplus 12,450 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 1,500

(MORE)