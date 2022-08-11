KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,700 UP 100
KT&G 81,500 UP 500
LG Display 16,650 UP 850
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,200 UP 2,400
COSMAX 67,000 UP 500
KIWOOM 90,700 UP 4,900
DSME 21,550 DN 200
HDSINFRA 5,840 UP 80
DWEC 5,480 UP 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 421,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 83,700 UP 3,400
KEPCO KPS 41,650 0
LG H&H 733,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 658,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 72,400 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,050 UP 350
Kangwonland 25,900 UP 400
NCsoft 405,000 UP 11,500
LGELECTRONICS 101,000 UP 8,200
NAVER 267,500 UP 5,500
Celltrion 212,500 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 20,150 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 181,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,300 UP 1,100
KIH 62,900 UP 2,400
GS 42,600 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 90,100 DN 2,700
Fila Holdings 30,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,150 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 127,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 16,200 UP 500
SK Innovation 198,500 UP 7,500
POONGSAN 27,950 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 52,200 UP 1,400
Hansae 17,150 UP 200
Youngone Corp 42,250 UP 1,400
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall