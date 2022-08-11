KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 66,200 UP 3,500
GKL 15,350 UP 500
KOLON IND 54,900 UP 1,900
HanmiPharm 317,500 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 38,600 DN 450
Meritz Financial 29,200 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,880 UP 120
emart 107,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY395 00 UP900
KOLMAR KOREA 37,650 UP 400
PIAM 38,150 DN 350
HANJINKAL 61,000 UP 300
CHONGKUNDANG 91,500 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 40,450 UP 1,400
MANDO 56,700 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 904,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,750 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,150 UP 250
Netmarble 72,500 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 263,500 UP 10,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,600 UP 200
ORION 106,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,700 UP 2,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,500 UP 150
BGF Retail 169,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 106,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 13,100 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 341,000 UP 18,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 31,500
HANILCMT 15,400 UP 100
SKBS 126,500 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 UP 300
KakaoBank 33,150 UP 1,600
HYBE 180,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 93,700 UP 3,700
LG Energy Solution 472,000 UP 14,000
DL E&C 43,400 DN 50
kakaopay 75,000 UP 4,400
K Car 22,000 DN 650
SKSQUARE 43,750 UP 1,450
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall