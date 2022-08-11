CSWIND 66,200 UP 3,500

GKL 15,350 UP 500

KOLON IND 54,900 UP 1,900

HanmiPharm 317,500 DN 3,500

SD Biosensor 38,600 DN 450

Meritz Financial 29,200 UP 700

BNK Financial Group 6,880 UP 120

emart 107,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY395 00 UP900

KOLMAR KOREA 37,650 UP 400

PIAM 38,150 DN 350

HANJINKAL 61,000 UP 300

CHONGKUNDANG 91,500 UP 1,000

DoubleUGames 40,450 UP 1,400

MANDO 56,700 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 904,000 UP 12,000

Doosan Bobcat 32,750 UP 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,150 UP 250

Netmarble 72,500 UP 2,000

KRAFTON 263,500 UP 10,500

HD HYUNDAI 58,600 UP 200

ORION 106,000 DN 500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,700 UP 2,400

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,500 UP 150

BGF Retail 169,500 DN 4,500

SKCHEM 106,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 13,100 UP 150

HYOSUNG TNC 341,000 UP 18,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 31,500

HANILCMT 15,400 UP 100

SKBS 126,500 UP 5,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 UP 300

KakaoBank 33,150 UP 1,600

HYBE 180,500 UP 3,500

SK ie technology 93,700 UP 3,700

LG Energy Solution 472,000 UP 14,000

DL E&C 43,400 DN 50

kakaopay 75,000 UP 4,400

K Car 22,000 DN 650

SKSQUARE 43,750 UP 1,450

(END)