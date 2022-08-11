Krafton Q2 net profit up 37.3 pct to 194 bln won
All News 15:55 August 11, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter net income of 194 billion won (US$148.9 million), up 37.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 162.3 billion won, down 6.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7.8 percent to 423.7 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 125.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

