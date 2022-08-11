Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Krafton Q2 net profit up 37.3 pct to 194 bln won

All News 15:55 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter net income of 194 billion won (US$148.9 million), up 37.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 162.3 billion won, down 6.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7.8 percent to 423.7 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 125.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!