Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netmarble shifts to loss in Q2

All News 15:56 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 120.5 billion won (US$92.5 million), turning around from a profit of 48.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 34.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 16.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 660.6 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!