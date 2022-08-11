Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q2 net profit down 52.3 pct to 478 bln won

All News 16:14 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 478 billion won (US$366.8 million), down 52.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 500.5 billion won, down 13.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13.7 percent to 1.73 trillion won.
