S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 11, 2022
All News 16:37 August 11, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.894 2.902 -0.8
2-year TB 3.125 3.151 -2.6
3-year TB 3.124 3.154 -3.0
10-year TB 3.219 3.207 +1.2
2-year MSB 3.122 3.141 -1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.111 4.133 -2.2
91-day CD 2.760 2.760 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Recovery gets under way after record rainfall