KBO pushing for holding season openers in U.S. in 2024: commissioner

"Because of the World Baseball Classic, having our games in the U.S. in March 2023 will be difficult, but I think it's possible to do so in March 2024," Heo told Yonhap News Agency. "We feel that the third weekend of March that year would be ideal. We will have K-pop stars perform in front of Korean immigrants and local fans alike, and have those games televised nationally in the U.S. to promote KBO baseball.