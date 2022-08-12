Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 07:02 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Justice minister neutralizes prosecution reform laws with enforcement ordinance (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential office: 'THAAD not subject to negotiation' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office: 'THAAD an issue of security sovereignty' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office: 'THAAD not subject to negotiations' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'THAAD base to be normalized late this month' (Segye Times)
-- Growth rate of S. Korean household debts since COVID-19 fastest in world (Chosun Ilbo)
-- THAAD base to be normalized this month; presidential office calls it 'sovereignty issue' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice minister expands prosecutors' investigative authority with enforcement ordinance (Hankyoreh)
-- 'THAAD not subject to negotiations,' presidential office says (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't says its 'HMM shares will be sold off in stages' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Regional governments rule over companies in 'grassroots gabjil' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- One district in capital dug itself out of floods (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What is behind S. Korea's growth in soft power? (Korea Herald)
-- Defense minister refutes China's claim on THAAD (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
