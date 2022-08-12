(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 12)

Seoul has already made it clear that the THAAD deployment is a matter of security and sovereignty to protect the country from North Korea's possible nuclear and missile attacks. In other words, Beijing has no right to tell Seoul what to do and what not to do about the THAAD issue. Minister Park explained this to Wang, making it clear that THAAD is a "means for self-defense" against the North's military threats. It is regrettable that the Chinese side has refused to accept the South Korean position.