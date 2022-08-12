Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NCSOFT Q2 net profit up 25.8 pct to 118.7 bln won

All News 08:07 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Friday reported a second-quarter net profit of 118.7 billion won (US$91.1 million), up 25.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 123 billion won, up 9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16.8 percent to 629.3 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 108.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
