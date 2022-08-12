(LEAD) NCSOFT Q2 net up 25.8 pct on robust sales
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp., a major South Korean online and mobile game developer, on Friday reported a second-quarter net profit of 118.7 billion won (US$91.1 million), up 25.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 123 billion won, up 9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. The figure came below the analysts' expectations of 131 billion won, surveyed by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Sales rose 16.8 percent to 629.3 billion won.
By sector, mobile game sales came in at 475.2 billion won, with "Linage W" contributing the most to the sales, followed by "Linage M," "Linage 2M" and "Blade & Soul." PC games sales came in at 95.9 billion won.
Compared with the previous quarter, mobile game sales decreased 26 percent due to "the stabilization of Lineage W sales and decline in Lineage 2M sales," the company said.
PC games went up 3 percent from the previous quarter, driven by the launch of the "Guild War 2" expansion pack, it said.
Overseas and royalty sales increased 21 percent year-over-year, representing 35 percent of total sales.
NCSOFT has said it was developing the new PC and console-based title "Throne and Liberty" and other games, including "Project M," an interactive movie game, and "Project R," a battle royal title.
