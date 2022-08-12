'Decision to Leave' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Park Chan-wook's Cannes-winning romance "Decision to Leave" will represent South Korea in next year's Oscars.
The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) said Friday it has chosen the film as the country's entry for the best international feature film category of the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.
The Oscar's non-English movie section requires each country to submit a single film as their official representative.
At the 92nd Academy, South Korea's "Parasite" won the category, as well as three others, including best picture, becoming the first Korean-made film to win an Oscar.
"Decision to Leave" is director Park's latest work after the period thriller "The Handmaiden" (2016).
It is about a detective who suspects a mysterious Chinese widow is the culprit of a murder case and later falls in love with her after days of a stakeout and interrogations. It brought home the Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
The 95th Academy Awards is slated for March next year.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
Gov't, ruling party to push for regulatory reforms
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office