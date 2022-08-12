Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q2 net income up 70.3 pct. to 199 bln won

All News 09:03 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 199 billion won (US$152.7 million), up 70.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 270.4 billion won, up 706.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 21.5 percent to 9.95 trillion won.
