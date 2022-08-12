Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 August 12, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/22 Sunny 0
Incheon 29/23 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/22 Sunny 0
Cheongju 32/23 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 33/23 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 33/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 32/25 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 32/25 Rain 10
Jeju 34/28 Rain 20
Daegu 34/26 Rain 0
Busan 32/26 Rain 20
(END)
