Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/22 Sunny 0

Incheon 29/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/22 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/23 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 33/23 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 33/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 32/25 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 32/25 Rain 10

Jeju 34/28 Rain 20

Daegu 34/26 Rain 0

Busan 32/26 Rain 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!