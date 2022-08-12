BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' choreography video tops 1.2 bln views
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The choreography video for "How You Like That," a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
The group's agency YG Entertainment said Friday the video hit the milestone earlier in the day, becoming the quartet's fourth video with more than 1.2 billion views.
The number is the largest for a K-pop choreography video, YG said, adding it took two years and a month for the video to pass the threshold. The song's official music video had garnered 1.1 billion streams as of 8 a.m.
Including the two videos, a total of 32 YouTube videos from BLACKPINK have collected more than 100 million views.
BLACKPINK has recently extended its lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube after hitting 76.2 million subscribers.
