Kangwon Land Q2 net profit up 79.6 pct. to 37.5 bln won

All News 09:04 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 37.5 billion won (US$28.7 million), up 79.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 2488.7 percent on-year to 69.9 billion won. Revenue increased 53 percent to 311.5 billion won.
