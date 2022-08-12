Yoon says pardons aim to help people's livelihoods, economic recovery
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that people's livelihoods and economic recovery are the focus of his special pardons to be granted ahead of Liberation Day.
The pardons will be approved during an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Yoon later Friday and announced by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong is widely expected to be among the beneficiaries, along with other business leaders.
"The focus of these pardons was above all on people's livelihoods and economic recovery," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing