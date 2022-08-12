(LEAD) Yoon says pardons aim to help people's livelihoods, economic recovery
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Yoon's remarks at Cabinet meeting; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed hope Friday that his special Liberation Day pardons would help stabilize people's livelihoods and pull the nation out of its economic crisis.
Yoon made the remark as he presided over an extraordinary Cabinet session where the pardons were approved. Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and other business leaders were expected to be among the beneficiaries, though the actual names were to be announced later by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
"Through these pardons, I hope to stabilize the livelihoods of the people that are difficult due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, and give opportunity and hope for ordinary citizens and vulnerable members of our society, including small businesses and merchants, to get back on their feet," he said.
Yoon said the scope of the pardons and the beneficiaries were decided carefully after collecting the opinions of various sectors.
"I hope these special pardons will be an occasion for all of our people to come together and overcome the economic crisis," he said, adding the government will adjust its expenditures to create the funds necessary to better assist vulnerable groups.
Liberation Day falls on Aug. 15 and celebrates Korea's independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
The pardons are the first to be granted by Yoon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
Yoon hails launch of country's 1st lunar orbiter
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
Seoul to build deep underground rainwater tunnels in 6 flood-prone areas
-
(2nd LD) Unification ministry expresses regret over 'groundless claims' on origin of its COVID-19 outbreak
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Heavy rain casualties rise to 11 deaths, 8 missing