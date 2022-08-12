S. Korean football's 2 worst clubs set for weekend showdown

Seongnam have been in last place for most of the season and with 18 points, they trail Suwon by six points through 25 matches. But they have shown some signs of life lately. They enjoyed their first winning streak of the season on July 30 and Aug. 2, beating a pair of top-five teams in Incheon United and Jeju United, respectively, before coming back down to earth in a 4-1 loss to Gimcheon Sangmu FC last Friday.