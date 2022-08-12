Yoon expected to hold press conference to mark 100 days in office
All News 11:16 August 12, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to hold a press conference next week to mark his first 100 days in office, a presidential official said Friday.
The press conference will be held at the presidential office on Wednesday to coincide with the 100th day and last around 50 minutes, according to the official.
It would be Yoon's first formal press conference, though he has spoken to reporters on a near daily basis while arriving for work.
