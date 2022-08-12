Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q2
All News 13:18 August 12, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported a second-quarter net loss of 4.83 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 6.51 trillion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 752.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.2 percent to 15.52 trillion won.
The operating loss was 20.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
