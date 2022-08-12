With bright future ahead, teen Wimbledon champion Cho Se-hyuk in no rush

Cho, seeded fifth, went a perfect 5-0 at Wimbledon. He won all three matches in the preliminary round without dropping a set. He went to a three-set battle against the top-seeded Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria in the semifinals, before finishing off Carel Aubriel Ngounoue of the United States in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, for the championship. Cho went on to win junior events in France and Germany in the following weeks.